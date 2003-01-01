The SHEA journal, Infection Control & Hospital Epidemiology (ICHE), is published monthly by University of Chicago Press. It provides original, peer-reviewed scientific articles for professionals in epidemiology or infection prevention and control programs in hospitals and healthcare facilities. The journal is written by infection prevention and control experts and epidemiologists and is guided by its editorial board.

Publisher University of Chicago Press Website http://www.shea-online.org/PublicationsNews/ICHEJournal.aspx

