The IEEE Transactions on Pattern Analysis and Machine Intelligence (TPAMI) is a monthly journal published by the IEEE Computer Society. It presents the most important research results in areas including all traditional areas of computer vision and image understanding, all traditional areas of pattern analysis and recognition, and selected areas of machine intelligence. Areas of such machine learning, search techniques, document and handwriting analysis, medical image analysis, video and image sequence analysis, content-based retrieval of image and video, face and gesture recognition and relevant specialized hardware and/or software architectures are also covered. It is widely considered to be one of the leading journals in the area.

Publisher IEEE Computer Society History 1979–present Website http://www.computer.org/portal/web/tpami Impact factor 4.908 (2011)

