IEEE Transactions on Antennas and Propagation is one of the most cited journals, ranking number sixteen in telecommunications in 2004, according to the annual Journal Citation Report (2004 edition) published by the Institute for Scientific Information. The IEEE Transactions on Antennas & Propagation publishes full papers and shorter Communications on original contributions within the general topics of electromagnetics, antennas and wave propagation. Specifically the journal focuses on: antennas, including analysis, design, development, measurement, and testing; radiation, propagation, and the interaction of electromagnetic waves with discrete and continuous media; and applications and systems pertinent to antennas, propagation, and sensing, such as applied optics, millimeter- and sub-millimeter-wave techniques, antenna signal processing and control, radio astronomy, and propagation and radiation aspects of terrestrial and space-based communication, including wireless, mobile, satellite, and telecommunications.

Publisher IEEE Website http://ieeexplore.ieee.org/xpl/RecentIssue.jsp?punumber=8 Impact factor 2.151 (2011)

