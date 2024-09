Health Psychology is a bimonthly, peer-reviewed academic journal published by the American Psychological Association. The journal is "devoted to understanding the scientific relations among psychological factors, behavior and physical health and illness." This journal is indexed in the following databases:

Publisher American Psychological Association Country United States History 1982-present Website http://www.apa.org/pubs/journals/hea/ Impact factor 3.462 (2009)

