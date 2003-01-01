Health Care Management Review (HCMR) disseminates state-of-the-art knowledge about management, leadership, and administration of health care systems, organizations, and agencies. Multidisciplinary and international in scope, articles present completed research relevant to health care management, leadership, and administration, as well report on rigorous evaluations of health care management innovations, or provide a synthesis of prior research that results in evidence-based health care management practice recommendations. Articles are theory-driven and translate findings into implications and recommendations for health care administrators, researchers, and faculty. Annually, HCMR publishes the Best Theory to Practice paper chosen by the Health Care Administration Division of the Academy of Management.

Publisher Lippincott Williams & Wilkins Website http://journals.lww.com/hcmrjournal/pages/default.aspx

