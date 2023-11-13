Research investigates escalating jail mortality rates
The family of Samuel Lawrence, one of 10 people to die in Georgia's Fulton County Jail in 2023, is fighting for answers and accountability.
Social Sciences
Nov 13, 2023
Since 2020, firearms have been the number one cause of death among children and teens in the United States, surpassing even car accidents, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. In 2022, more than ...
Social Sciences
Nov 6, 2023
A renter doesn't generally hold much sway with a landlord or management company, but when tenants organize, their power can be formidable.
Social Sciences
Oct 2, 2023
A study by health policy researchers at Columbia University Mailman School of Public Health and University of Southern California projects that the expected health and economic well-being of Americans nearing retirement age ...
Social Sciences
Aug 23, 2023
A grim and familiar pattern has followed the parade of mass shootings across America. In their aftermath, the nation's attention focuses on the direct victims of the attacks, the dead and injured, their families and friends, ...
Social Sciences
Nov 15, 2022
Results of a new study by Harvard researchers on the connections between a county jail in Chicago and the spread of COVID-19 in surrounding areas are offering lessons on pandemic preparedness and providing another argument ...
Social Sciences
Jun 10, 2021
In every corner of California, the Latino population has faced a greater risk of exposure to COVID-19, undergone testing at a lower rate, and suffered more deaths than any other race or ethnicity, according to Stanford-led ...
Social Sciences
May 14, 2021
