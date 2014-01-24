Gut is a peer-reviewed medical journal on gastroenterology and hepatology. It is the journal of the British Society of Gastroenterology and is published by the BMJ Group, which is a subsidiary of the British Medical Association. Gut has been published since 1960 and focuses on articles and original research about the gastrointestinal tract, liver, pancreas, and biliary tract. The journal is published monthly, with annual supplements covering the presentations from the British Society of Gastroenterology Annual General Meeting. British Society of Gastroenterology clinical practice guidelines are also published as supplements to the journal. As of March 2010 subscribers to Gut also receive a copy of Frontline Gastroenterology, which is also co-owned by the British Society of Gastroenterology. Gut is available online by subscription and archived editions of the journal (older than one year) are available free of charge. It is edited by Emad El-Omar, who was appointed in 2010. Gut is indexed by Medline, Science Citation Index, Current Contents/Clinical Medicine, Current Contents/Life Sciences, Excerpta Medica, and BIOSIS Previews. According to the Journal Citation Reports, its 2009

Publisher BMJ Group Country United Kingdom History 1960–present Website http://gut.bmj.com/ Impact factor 10.614 impact-year ()

Some content from Wikipedia, licensed under CC BY-SA