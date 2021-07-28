Hemp goes 'hot' due to genetics, not environmental stress
Growing hemp for CBD (cannabidiol) is a burgeoning industry, thanks to the compound's use in treating everything from pain, anxiety and depression to easing cancer-related symptoms.
GCB Bioenergy exists to promote understanding of the interface between biological sciences and the production of fuels directly from plants, algae and waste. All aspects of current and potential biofuel production, from forestry, crop production, enzymatic deconstruction and microbial fuel synthesis to implications for biodiversity, ecosystem services, economics, policy and global change will be included. Papers do not need to have a global change component for consideration for publication.
Growing hemp for CBD (cannabidiol) is a burgeoning industry, thanks to the compound's use in treating everything from pain, anxiety and depression to easing cancer-related symptoms.
Plants & Animals
Jul 28, 2021
0
339
Large perennial grasses like miscanthus are a primary target for use as bioenergy crops because of their sustainability advantages, but they take several years to establish and aren't ideal for crop rotation. Maize and other ...
Ecology
Jan 7, 2021
2
242
As the hemp industry grows, producers face the risk of cultivating a crop that can become unusable—and illegal—if it develops too much of the psychoactive chemical THC. Cornell University researchers have determined that ...
Plants & Animals
Jan 30, 2020
0
301
The ability of cover crops to stimulate microbes deep in the soil of farm fields leads to significant gains in water quality but does not necessarily increase the capacity of soil to store carbon, according to a recently ...
Environment
Nov 11, 2019
0
12
For farmers, Miscanthus represents a big up-front investment. The large perennial grass must be established from vegetative pieces at great cost to farmers, but it promises a decade or more of massive biomass yields, starting ...
Biotechnology
Jan 30, 2019
0
4
Even though every dollar spent on soil improvement can save much more in environmental costs down the road, startup costs can sometimes make it hard for farmers to implement best environmental practices. A team of researchers ...
Environment
Jan 11, 2019
7
210
The many benefits of a biomass-made material called biochar are highlighted in a new publication in which Ghasideh Pourhashem, assistant professor at NDSU's Department of Coatings and Polymeric Materials and Center for Sustainable ...
Environment
Dec 20, 2018
0
5
A diverse mix of species improves the stability and fuel-oil yield of algal biofuel systems, as well as their resistance to invasion by outsiders, according to the findings of a federally funded outdoor study by University ...
Environment
Jun 18, 2018
2
160
A Boeing 747 burns one gallon of jet fuel each second. A recent analysis from researchers at the University of Illinois estimate that this aircraft could fly for 10 hours on bio-jet fuel produced on 54 acres of specially ...
Biotechnology
Sep 11, 2017
1
4
Growing sustainable energy crops without increasing greenhouse gas emissions, may be possible on seasonally wet, environmentally sensitive landscapes, according to researchers who conducted a study on Conservation Reserve ...
Environment
Mar 10, 2017
0
19