Witness 1.8 billion years of tectonic plates dance across Earth's surface in a new animation
Using information from inside the rocks on Earth's surface, we have reconstructed the plate tectonics of the planet over the last 1.8 billion years.
Geoscience Frontiers (GSF) publishes in English high quality original research articles and timely reviews in interdisciplinary fields of Earth and Planetary Sciences.
Earth Sciences
Sep 6, 2024
Oceanic responses to climate and human interactions have been studied for decades. In recent years the effects of increasing ocean acidity have been featured, with stark images of coral reefs being decimated by bleaching.
Plants & Animals
Jul 13, 2023
