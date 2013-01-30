The Geophysical Monograph Series encompasses all of the scientific areas of concern to the Union. It publishes monographic works and compilations of papers on a single topic. Volumes frequently focus on multidisciplinary problems. The series serves as an umbrella for subseries of volumes that are dedicated to specific themes. Current subseries include the Maurice Ewing volumes, Mineral Physics volumes, and IUGG volumes (published jointly with the International Union of Geodesy and Geophysics). Volumes are designed to be of interest to researchers, teachers, and graduate students. ISSN: 0065-8448

Publisher
American Geophysical Union
Website
http://www.agu.org/books/gm/

Some content from Wikipedia, licensed under CC BY-SA

Geophysical Monograph Series

Prehistoric humans not wiped out by comet, say researchers

(Phys.org)—Comet explosions did not end the prehistoric human culture, known as Clovis, in North America 13,000 years ago, according to research published in the journal Geophysical Monograph Series.

Earth Sciences

Jan 30, 2013

47

0