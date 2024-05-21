Geomorphology publishes peer-reviewed works across the full spectrum of the discipline from fundamental theory and science to applied research of relevance to sustainable management of the environment. Our journal's scope includes geomorphic themes of: tectonics and regional structure; glacial processes and landforms; fluvial sequences, Quaternary environmental change and dating; fluvial processes and landforms; mass movement, slopes and periglacial processes; hillslopes and soil erosion; weathering, karst and soils; aeolian processes and landforms, coastal dunes and arid environments; coastal and marine processes, estuaries and lakes; modelling, theoretical and quantitative geomorphology; DEM, GIS and remote sensing methods and applications; hazards, applied and planetary geomorphology; and volcanics.

South Australian coastal dunes are on the march

Coastal transgressive dunefields are on the march in South Australia—retreating inland from an angry ocean at an alarming rate. Yet while this occurs in plain sight, communities are largely oblivious to long-term coastal ...

Apr 2, 2024

High-resolution study on California coastal cliff erosion

The first study to analyze California's coastal cliff retreat statewide using high-resolution data has found that cliffs receded faster in the north than elsewhere in the state during the study period.

Aug 12, 2022

Scientists model natural rock arcades

Researchers from Russia and the Czech Republic performed numerical modeling of natural rock arcades using a mathematical model that describes a succession of arches forming as a result of weathering and then turning into ...

Jun 23, 2020

