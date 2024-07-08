Frontiers in Remote Sensing is an open-access journal that publishes high-quality research across all aspects of remote sensing science and technology, from passive/active sensor design, validation/calibration to the processing/interpretation of remotely sensed data. The journal focuses on physical and quantitative approaches to remote sensing of the land, oceans, biosphere, atmosphere and space at local and global scales.

Publisher Frontiers Website https://www.frontiersin.org/journals/remote-sensing

Some content from Wikipedia, licensed under CC BY-SA