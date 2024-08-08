Frontiers in Ecology and the Environment is a peer-reviewed scientific journal. It is published ten times per year by the Ecological Society of America and is its official journal. Its focus is on on present day concerns pertaining to ecological and environmental issues. Interdisciplinary coverage includes all timely topics pertaining to ecology, the environment, and related subjects. The journal publishes articles about global issues, cross disciplinary research, multi country collaboration, current techniques, the latest technology, new perspectives to address old problems, and applications for the science of ecology. The intended readership is professional ecologists, other scientists in complementary fields, and other readers going beyond their expertise. This publication is also aimed at all consumers of the journal s coverage such as policy makers, resource managers and educators. Publishing formats are peer reviewed review articles, short communications, current news, current issues debates, legal issues, and a columnist. This journal is indexed in the following databases: With a 2010 impact factor of 8.820 this journal is ranked 2nd out of 180 journals in the

Publisher Ecological Society of America Country United States Website http://www.frontiersinecology.org/ Impact factor 8.820 (2010)

Some content from Wikipedia, licensed under CC BY-SA