Publisher
John Wiley & Sons, Inc.
Website
http://onlinelibrary.wiley.com/journal/10.1111/%28ISSN%291467-2979
Impact factor
5.855 (2012)

Fish and Fisheries

Huge database gives insight into salmon patterns at sea

A massive new analysis of high seas salmon surveys is enhancing the understanding of salmon ecology, adding details about where various species congregate in the North Pacific Ocean and their different temperature tolerances. ...

Plants & Animals

Apr 16, 2024

Climate change found to be reducing fish weight

Fish weight in the western North Pacific Ocean dipped in the 2010s due to warmer water limiting food supplies, according to a new study at the University of Tokyo. The work appears in Fish and Fisheries.

Ecology

Feb 28, 2024

Tackling the psychology of poaching

Researchers believe a new approach to policing marine parks, including tackling the psychology of poaching, could yield massive benefits for fish numbers.

Ecology

May 2, 2023

