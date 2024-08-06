Evolution, the International Journal of Organic Evolution, is a leading monthly scientific journal that publishes significant new results of empirical or theoretical investigations concerning facts, processes, mechanics, or concepts of evolutionary phenomena and events. Evolution is published by the Society for the Study of Evolution. Its editor is Daphne Fairbairn.

Publisher John Wiley & Sons Wiley History 1946–present Website http://www.wiley.com/bw/journal.asp?ref=0014-3820 wiley Impact factor 5.429 (2009)

