EPJ Data Science is a platform for discussing the challenges of applying data-driven science to a range of research areas, with a focus on techno-socio-economic systems including human and animal social behavior and interaction, economic and financial systems, management and business networks, socio-technical infrastructure, health and environmental systems, and more.

Publisher Springer History 2012-present Website http://www.springerlink.com/content/2193-1127/

Some content from Wikipedia, licensed under CC BY-SA