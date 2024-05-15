Publisher
European Physical Journal B

A mathematical understanding of project schedules

Complex projects are made up of many activities, the duration of which vary according to a power law; this model can be used to predict overall project duration and delay.

Mathematics

May 15, 2024

Coalescence-fragmentation cycles based on human conflict

In 1960, Lewis Fry Richardson famously observed that the severity of a wartime event is described by a simple power law distribution that scales according to the size of the conflict. Statisticians have since proposed various ...

General Physics

Mar 21, 2024

Investigating the role of 'random walks' in particle diffusion

Several recent experiments identify unusual patterns in particle diffusion, hinting at some underlying complexity in the process which physicists have yet to discover. Through new analysis published in The European Physical ...

General Physics

Jan 19, 2024

Testing particle scattering and reflection in graphene

Humanity stands on the verge of two major revolutions: the boom in 2-dimensional supermaterials like graphene with incredible properties and the introduction of quantum computers with processing power that vastly outstrips ...

Superconductivity

Sep 27, 2023

How a transparent conductor responds to strain

Liquid crystal displays, touchscreens, and many solar cells rely on thin-film crystalline materials that are both electrically conductive and optically transparent. But the material most widely used in these applications, ...

Condensed Matter

Aug 4, 2023

How a molecular motor moves in a network

A new study determines the efficiency of a single-molecule heat engine by considering a series of ratchets that transfer energy along a network.

Nanophysics

Jul 25, 2023

Uncovering spin ladders in real chemical compounds

When fabricated in one or two dimensions, systems of particles whose quantum spins interact with each other can display some unique quantum properties. Through new research published in The European Physical Journal B, Asif ...

Superconductivity

Jul 14, 2023

Statistical physics reveals how languages evolve

Models based on the principles of statistical physics can provide useful insights into how languages change through contact between speakers of different languages. In particular, the analysis reveals how unusual linguistic ...

Mathematics

Apr 27, 2023

