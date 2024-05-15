A mathematical understanding of project schedules
Complex projects are made up of many activities, the duration of which vary according to a power law; this model can be used to predict overall project duration and delay.
Mathematics
May 15, 2024
In 1960, Lewis Fry Richardson famously observed that the severity of a wartime event is described by a simple power law distribution that scales according to the size of the conflict. Statisticians have since proposed various ...
General Physics
Mar 21, 2024
Several recent experiments identify unusual patterns in particle diffusion, hinting at some underlying complexity in the process which physicists have yet to discover. Through new analysis published in The European Physical ...
General Physics
Jan 19, 2024
Humanity stands on the verge of two major revolutions: the boom in 2-dimensional supermaterials like graphene with incredible properties and the introduction of quantum computers with processing power that vastly outstrips ...
Superconductivity
Sep 27, 2023
Liquid crystal displays, touchscreens, and many solar cells rely on thin-film crystalline materials that are both electrically conductive and optically transparent. But the material most widely used in these applications, ...
Condensed Matter
Aug 4, 2023
A new study determines the efficiency of a single-molecule heat engine by considering a series of ratchets that transfer energy along a network.
Nanophysics
Jul 25, 2023
A new study determines the thermal properties of advanced solid materials, based on first-principles calculations of quantum vibrations.
Condensed Matter
Jul 21, 2023
The early success of physics comes mainly from solving direct or forward problems in which the physical state of a system can be described from a well-defined physical model and from governing equations. Yet, there exists ...
General Physics
Jul 14, 2023
When fabricated in one or two dimensions, systems of particles whose quantum spins interact with each other can display some unique quantum properties. Through new research published in The European Physical Journal B, Asif ...
Superconductivity
Jul 14, 2023
Models based on the principles of statistical physics can provide useful insights into how languages change through contact between speakers of different languages. In particular, the analysis reveals how unusual linguistic ...
Mathematics
Apr 27, 2023
