Ethnicity & Disease is the official peer-reviewed journal of ISHIB. The journal provides a comprehensive source of information on the causal relationships in the etiology of common illnesses through the study of ethnic patterns of disease. The broadly multidisciplinary journal draws from research in epidemiology, genetics, health services, social biology, and anthropology.

Website
http://www.ishib.org/ED/

Some content from Wikipedia, licensed under CC BY-SA

Ethnicity & Disease