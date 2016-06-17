Environment and Behavior (EAB) examines relationships between human behavior and the natural and built environment. Diverse research topics include environmental experiences (e.g., restorativeness, place attachment/identity, environmental perception/cognition); environmental outcomes (e.g., pro-environmental behaviors such as recycling; health-supportive environments; design preferences); and processes linking environments and behaviors that support or thwart human well-being.This journal is a member of the Committee on Publication Ethics (COPE)
- Publisher
- SAGE
- Website
- http://eab.sagepub.com/
- Impact factor
-
1.275
(2011)
