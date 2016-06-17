Environment and Behavior (EAB) examines relationships between human behavior and the natural and built environment. Diverse research topics include environmental experiences (e.g., restorativeness, place attachment/identity, environmental perception/cognition); environmental outcomes (e.g., pro-environmental behaviors such as recycling; health-supportive environments; design preferences); and processes linking environments and behaviors that support or thwart human well-being.This journal is a member of the Committee on Publication Ethics (COPE)

SAGE
http://eab.sagepub.com/
1.275 (2011)

Can beach cleans do more than clean up litter?

Volunteer beach cleans may only make a small contribution to the presence and prevalence of marine litter but could have numerous benefits to those involved and to the environment, new research suggests.

Jun 17, 2016

