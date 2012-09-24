Engineering Management magazine covers management methods, techniques and processes relevant to engineers, incorporating project management, marketing, finance, law, quality and responsibilities of the engineer in society. Features range from engineering for a sustainable future, ethical engineering, finance and resource management to design processes and methodologies, systems engineering, management education, training and development. It also includes articles on quality systems and management, R&D strategies, legislation, liability and other issues in law.

Publisher IEEE Website http://ieeexplore.ieee.org/xpl/RecentIssue.jsp?punumber=2221

Some content from Wikipedia, licensed under CC BY-SA