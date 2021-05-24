Energy & Environmental Science is a peer-reviewed scientific journal publishing original (primary) research and review articles, the journal publishes work of an interdisciplinary nature in the (bio)chemical and (bio)physical sciences and chemical engineering disciplines. Energy & Environmental Science is published monthly by the Royal Society of Chemistry (RSC), a not-for-profit publisher. Energy & Environmental Science is a leading journal: it has a 2009 impact factor of 8.500, ranking it 8th among 140 journals in the category "Chemistry, Multidisciplinary", second among 71 journals in the category "Energy & Fuels", second among 128 journals in the category "Engineering, Chemical", and first among 181 scientific journals in the category "Environmental Sciences". Energy & Environmental Science publishes the following types of articles: Research Papers (original scientific work); Review Articles, Perspectives and Minireviews (feature review-type articles of broad interest); Communications (original scientific work of an urgent nature), Opinions (personal, often speculative, viewpoints or hypotheses on a current topic) and Analysis Articles (in-depth examination of energy and

Publisher
Royal Society of Chemistry
Country
United Kingdom
History
2008-present
Website
http://www.rsc.org/Publishing/Journals/EE/index.asp
Impact factor
9.488 (2010)

Some content from Wikipedia, licensed under CC BY-SA

Energy and Environmental Science

Generating electricity from heat using a spin Seebeck device

Thermoelectric (TE) conversion offers carbon-free power generation from geothermal, waste, body or solar heat, and shows promise to be the next-generation energy conversion technology. At the core of such TE conversion, there ...

General Physics

May 24, 2021

0

134

Green hydrogen: Buoyancy-driven convection in the electrolyte

Hydrogen produced by using solar energy could contribute to a climate neutral energy system of the future. But there are hurdles on the way from laboratory scale to large-scale implementation. A team at HZB has now presented ...

Materials Science

Nov 19, 2020

0

6

The Marangoni Effect can be used to obtain freshwater from the sea

A study conducted at the Politecnico di Torino, in collaboration with the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT), and published in the journal Energy and Environmental Science, presents a solar desalination device capable ...

Materials Science

Oct 8, 2020

0

1502

Study casts doubt on carbon capture

One proposed method for reducing carbon dioxide (CO2) levels in the atmosphere—and reducing the risk of climate change—is to capture carbon from the air or prevent it from getting there in the first place. However, research ...

Environment

Oct 25, 2019

147

1357

Industry-ready process makes plastics chemical from plant sugars

Developing renewable, plant-based alternatives for petroleum-derived chemicals is a major piece of the effort to transition away from a fossil-fuel based economy toward a more sustainable and environmentally friendly bio-based ...

Materials Science

May 3, 2019

0

22

page 1 from 6