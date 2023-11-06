The study and management of ecosystems represent the most dynamic field of contemporary ecology. Ecosystem research bridges fundamental ecology and environmental ecology and environmental problem-solving, and spans boundaries of scale, discipline and perspective. Ecosystems features a distinguished team of editors-in-chief and an outstanding international editorial board, and is seen worldwide as a vital home for publishing significant research as well as editorials, mini-reviews and special features.

Publisher
Springer
Website
http://www.springer.com/life+sciences/ecology/journal/10021
Impact factor
3.679 (2010)

Ecosystems

Frequent fire too hot to handle for invasive plants

Land managers know one of the best ways to prevent forest fires is to set fires. Periodic controlled or prescribed burns can reduce the amount of flammable materials lying about on a forest floor, so when wildfires do start, ...

Plants & Animals

Mar 24, 2021

Shrubs and soils: A hot topic in the cool tundra

Climate change is rapid in the Arctic. As the climate warms, shrubs expand towards higher latitudes and altitudes. Researcher Julia Kemppinen together with her colleagues investigated the impacts of dwarf shrubs on tundra ...

Plants & Animals

Feb 16, 2021

