Demography presents the highest quality original research of scholars in a broad range of disciplines, including anthropology, biology, economics, geography, history, psychology, public health, sociology, and statistics. The journal encompasses a wide variety of methodological approaches to population research. Its geographic focus is global, with articles addressing demographic matters from around the planet. Its temporal scope is broad, as represented by research that explores demographic phenomena spanning the ages from past to present, and reaching toward the future.

Publisher
Springer
Website
http://www.springerlink.com/content/t6pm851118rx/
Impact factor
1.931 (2011)

Some content from Wikipedia, licensed under CC BY-SA

Demography

Same-sex couples now live in 99.5% of US counties, study finds

Same-sex couples now live in nearly every corner of the U.S. An analysis of data from the 2020 census shows that 99.5% of U.S. counties have become home to same-sex couples—a significant increase from 93% just a decade ...

Social Sciences

Aug 27, 2024

1

4

Large variation seen in how many relatives Swedes have

Relatives often play an important role in people's lives. Family members such as cousins, grandparents and grandchildren form part of an individual's social network and can provide significant support, ranging from child-rearing ...

Social Sciences

Sep 12, 2023

0

1

page 1 from 7