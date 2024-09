Critical Care is a high quality, peer-reviewed, international clinical medical journal. Critical Care aims to improve the care of critically ill patients by acquiring, discussing, distributing, and promoting evidence-based information relevant to intensivists. The journal publishes commentaries, reviews, and research in all areas of intensive care and emergency medicine. Critical Care aims to provide a comprehensive overview of the intensive care field.

Publisher BioMed Central Website http://ccforum.com/ Impact factor 4.61 (2011)

Some content from Wikipedia, licensed under CC BY-SA