Criminal Justice and Behavior (CJB), peer-reviewed and published monthly, promotes scholarly evaluations of assessment, classification, prevention, intervention, and treatment programs to help the correctional professional develop successful programs based on sound and informative theoretical and research foundations.

Publisher
SAGE
Website
http://cjb.sagepub.com/
Impact factor
1.708 ()

Some content from Wikipedia, licensed under CC BY-SA

Criminal Justice and Behavior

Study reveals public perception of police and body-worn cameras

With heightened public and media interest, there is a national push to expand the use of body-worn cameras (BWCs) by law enforcement. However, there is limited research and only anecdotal evidence suggesting that the public ...

Social Sciences

Jan 26, 2017

0

13

Study links gang membership and depression

Kids who decide to join gangs are more likely to be depressed and suicidal - and these mental health problems only worsen after joining, finds a new study co-authored by a Michigan State University criminologist.

Social Sciences

Apr 13, 2016

0

16