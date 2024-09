Cortex is a scientific journal published semimonthly by Elsevier. It is devoted to the study of "cognition and of the relationship between the nervous system and mental processes". The journal was founded in 1964 and is currently edited by Sergio Della Sala.

Publisher Elsevier Country UK History 1964–present Website http://www.elsevier.com/wps/find/journaldescription.cws_home/714334/description#description Impact factor 7.251 (2010)

