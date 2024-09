Copeia is a broadly based scientific journal of the American Society of Ichthyologists and Herpetologists (ASIH). It publishes results of original research performed by members in which fish, amphibians, or reptiles are utilized as study organisms.

Publisher American Society of Ichthyologists and Herpetologists Website http://www.asihcopeiaonline.org/

