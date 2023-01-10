Conservation Genetics promotes genetic diversity by providing a forum for data and ideas, aiding the further development of this area of study. Contributions cover population genetics, molecular ecology and biology, evolutionary biology, and systematics, among others. The focus is on genetic and evolutionary applications to problems of conservation, reflecting the diversity of concerns relevant to conservation biology. The journal publishes full research papers, review papers, short communications, and methodological notes including lab methods, computer programs & models, and PCR primers.

Website http://www.springer.com/life+sciences/ecology/journal/10592 Impact factor 1.610 ()

