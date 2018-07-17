Computer Fraud & Security has grown with the fast-moving information technology industry and has earned a reputation for editorial excellence with IT security practitioners around the world. Every month Computer Fraud & Security enables you to see the threats to your IT systems before they become a problem. It focuses on providing practical, usable information to effectively manage and control computer and information security within commercial organizations.

Publisher Elsevier Website http://www.elsevier.com/wps/find/journaldescription.cws_home/405876/description#description

Some content from Wikipedia, licensed under CC BY-SA