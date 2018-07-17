Computer Fraud & Security has grown with the fast-moving information technology industry and has earned a reputation for editorial excellence with IT security practitioners around the world. Every month Computer Fraud & Security enables you to see the threats to your IT systems before they become a problem. It focuses on providing practical, usable information to effectively manage and control computer and information security within commercial organizations.

Publisher
Elsevier
Website
http://www.elsevier.com/wps/find/journaldescription.cws_home/405876/description#description

Some content from Wikipedia, licensed under CC BY-SA

Computer Fraud and Security

Study examines websites' password practices

Global IT giants including Amazon and LinkedIn could be doing far more to raise awareness of the need for better password practices among their users.

Security

Dec 22, 2014

0

0