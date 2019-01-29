Communications of the ACM (CACM) is the monthly journal of the Association for Computing Machinery (ACM). Established in 1957, CACM is sent to all ACM members, currently numbering about 80,000. The articles are intended for readers with backgrounds in all areas of computer science and information systems. The focus is on the practical implications of advances in information technology and associated management issues; ACM also publishes a variety of more theoretical journals. CACM straddles the boundary of a science magazine, professional journal, and a scientific journal. While the content is subject to peer review (and is counted as such in many university assessments of research output), the articles published are often summaries of research that may also be published elsewhere. Material published must be accessible and relevant to a broad readership. On the publisher's website, CACM is filed in the category "magazines".

Some content from Wikipedia, licensed under CC BY-SA