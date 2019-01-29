Communications of the ACM (CACM) is the monthly journal of the Association for Computing Machinery (ACM). Established in 1957, CACM is sent to all ACM members, currently numbering about 80,000. The articles are intended for readers with backgrounds in all areas of computer science and information systems. The focus is on the practical implications of advances in information technology and associated management issues; ACM also publishes a variety of more theoretical journals. CACM straddles the boundary of a science magazine, professional journal, and a scientific journal. While the content is subject to peer review (and is counted as such in many university assessments of research output), the articles published are often summaries of research that may also be published elsewhere. Material published must be accessible and relevant to a broad readership. On the publisher's website, CACM is filed in the category "magazines".

Communications of the ACM

Embedding ethics in computer science curriculum

Barbara Grosz has a fantasy that every time a computer scientist logs on to write an algorithm or build a system, a message will flash across the screen that asks, "Have you thought about the ethical implications of what ...

Computer Sciences

Jan 29, 2019

Roofline model boosts manycore code optimization efforts

A software toolkit developed at the Department of Energy's Lawrence Berkeley National Laboratory (Berkeley Lab) to better understand supercomputer performance is now being used to boost application performance for researchers ...

Hardware

Jun 1, 2017

Mummy visualisation impresses in computer journal

Using visualisation technology developed at Linköping University under the auspices of Visualization Center C, visitors to the British Museum can reveal the murder of the mummified Geberlein Man, 5,500 years ago. This world-leading ...

Archaeology

Jan 23, 2017

Giving credit where credit is due

Solving today's environmental problems involves vast amounts of data, which have to be gathered, stored, retrieved, analyzed and—increasingly—cited in academic journals. That last step, however, presents a problem.

Other

Oct 14, 2016

Computational thinking, 10 years later

"Not in my lifetime." That's what I said when I was asked whether we would ever see computer science taught in K-12. It was 2009, and I was addressing a gathering of attendees to a workshop on computational thinking convened ...

Other

Mar 24, 2016

Distracted drivers: Your habits are to blame

(Phys.org) —More than a decade of research has shown that using a handheld or hands-free phone while driving is not safe because the brain does not have enough mental capacity to safely perform both tasks at once.

Other

Jun 4, 2013

Why rumors spread fast in social networks

Information spreads fast in social networks. This could be observed during recent events. Now computer scientists from the German Saarland University provide the mathematical proof for this and come up with a surprising explanation.

Mathematics

May 21, 2012

