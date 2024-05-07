Clinical Chemistry, issued monthly, is published in print and electronically by the American Association for Clinical Chemistry. The journal welcomes contributions, either experimental or theoretical, in the field of laboratory medicine. It is the leading forum for peer-reviewed, original research on innovative practices in today’s clinical laboratory. In addition to being the most cited journal in the field, Clinical Chemistry has the highest Impact Factor among journals of clinical chemistry, clinical (or anatomic) pathology, analytical chemistry, and the subspecialties, such as transfusion medicine and clinical microbiology.

Publisher American Association for Clinical Chemistry Website http://www.clinchem.org/

