Child Psychiatry & Human Development is an interdisciplinary international journal serving professionals practicing or training in child and adolescent psychiatry, clinical child, pediatric and family psychology, pediatrics, social science, and human development. The journal publishes research on diagnosis, assessment, treatment, epidemiology, development, advocacy, training, cultural factors, ethics, policy, and professional issues as related to clinical disorders in children, adolescents, and families. The journal publishes peer-reviewed original research, including case studies, in addition to substantive and theoretical reviews.

Publisher Springer Website http://www.springer.com/psychology/child+%26+school+psychology/journal/10578 Impact factor 1.934 (2011)

Some content from Wikipedia, licensed under CC BY-SA