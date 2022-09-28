ChemMedChem is a monthly peer-reviewed medicinal chemistry journal. It is co-owned by the 14 European chemical society members of ChemPubSoc Europe and is published by Wiley-VCH. Its 2010 impact factor is 3.306. In addition to original research in the form of full papers and shorter communications, ChemMedChem contains review-type articles (reviews, minireviews, essays, highlights) as well as occasional book reviews and conference reports. The first volume was published at the beginning of 2006 under the two founding chemical societies, the German Chemical Society (GDCh) and the Italian Chemical Society (SCI). Since then, 12 additional chemical societies have joined in co-ownership of the journal. ChemMedChem is a sister publication to other scientific journals published by Wiley-VCH, including Angewandte Chemie, ChemBioChem, ChemPhysChem, ChemSusChem, and ChemCatChem. Topics covered in ChemMedChem include drug design, development and delivery, molecular modeling, combinatorial chemistry, drug target validation, lead generation, and ADMET studies.

