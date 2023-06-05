Chemical Reviews is one of the most highly regarded and highest-ranked journals covering the general topic of chemistry. The mission of Chemical Reviews is to provide comprehensive, authoritative, critical, and readable reviews of important recent research in organic, inorganic, physical, analytical, theoretical, and biological chemistry. In addition to the general reviews, the journal has published since 1985 periodic thematic issues focusing on a single theme or direction of emerging research.

Website
http://pubs.acs.org/journal/chreay
Impact factor
40.197 (2011)

Some content from Wikipedia, licensed under CC BY-SA

