Cardiovascular Research is the international basic science journal of the European Society of Cardiology. The Journal is concerned with both basic and translational research, across different disciplines and areas, enhancing insight in cardiovascular disease mechanisms and the perspective for innovation. The Journal welcomes submission of papers both at the molecular, subcellular, cellular, organ, and organism level, and of clinical proof-of-concept and translational studies.

Publisher Oxford University Press Website http://cardiovascres.oxfordjournals.org/ Impact factor 6.064 (2011)

