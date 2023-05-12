Cancer Letters is an international journal that considers full-length articles and Mini Reviews in the broad area of basic and translational oncology. Additionally, Special Issues highlight topical areas in cancer research. Basic areas of interest to a broad readership of Cancer Letters include the molecular genetics and cell biology of cancer, radiation biology, molecular pathology, hormones and cancer, viral oncology, metastasis, and chemoprevention. The journal places emphasis on experimental therapeutics, particularly targeted therapies for personalized cancer medicine.

Publisher Elsevier Website http://www.journals.elsevier.com/cancer-letters/ Impact factor 4.238 (2011)

Some content from Wikipedia, licensed under CC BY-SA