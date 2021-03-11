The Bulletin of the World Health Organization is a monthly public health journal published by the World Health Organization that was established in 1947. It aims to give public health policy and practice guidance based on the best evidence available, while encouraging closer links between scientific investigation and the art of helping populations to lead healthier lives. Articles are published in English and abstracts are available in Arabic, Chinese, English, French, Russian, and Spanish. The Bulletin is abstracted and indexed in Abstracts on Hygiene, Biological Abstracts, Current Contents, Excerpta Medica, International Pharmaceutical Abstracts, Index Medicus/MEDLINE/PubMed, Nutrition Abstracts and Reviews, Pollution Abstracts, Science Citation Index, and Tropical Diseases Bulletin. According to the Journal Citation Reports, the journal has a 2009 impact factor of 5.302, ranking it 7th out of 122 journals in the category "Public, Environmental & Occupational Health". Other publications of the World Health Organization:

Publisher World Health Organization History 1947–present Website http://www.who.int/bulletin/en/index.html Impact factor 5.302 (2009)

Some content from Wikipedia, licensed under CC BY-SA