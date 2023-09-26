BUILDINGS & CITIES is an international, open access, peer-reviewed, academic journal publishing high-quality research and analysis on the interplay between the different scales of the built environment: buildings, blocks, neighborhoods, cities, national building stocks and infrastructures. The journal focuses on built environment policy, practices and outcomes and the range of economic, environmental, political, social and technological issues occurring over the full life cycle. It provides a platform for new ideas, innovative approaches and research-based insights that can help improve the built environment.

Publisher
Ubiquity Press
Website
https://journal-buildingscities.org/

Some content from Wikipedia, licensed under CC BY-SA

Buildings and Cities

Ecological theory can help explain why segregation persists

An ecological theory may help to explain why segregation is so widespread and persistent in US cities, according to a paper published today in Buildings and Cities. The new way of framing segregation's endurance may provide ...

Social Sciences

Sep 26, 2023

1

28