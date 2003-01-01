Heart is a biweekly peer-reviewed medical journal covering all areas of cardiovascular medicine and surgery. It is the official journal of the British Cardiac Society. It was established in 1939 as the British Heart Journal and is published by the BMJ Group. The journal went online with HighWire Press in 1999. Topics covered include coronary disease, electrophysiology, valve disease, imaging techniques, congenital heart disease (fetal, paediatric and adult), heart failure, surgery, and basic science. Each issue contains an extensive continuing professional education section (Education in Heart) and the section "JournalScan", highlighting important papers from outside the cardiology literature.

