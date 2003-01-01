Cancer is a complex problem. The international effort to understand and control it involves clinicians trained in many branches of medicine and scientists from most biological disciplines, chemistry, pharmaceutical and physical sciences. British Journal of Cancer (BJC) exists to serve the needs of this diverse community, providing a forum for prompt communication of original and innovative research findings that have relevance to understanding the etiology of cancer and to improving the treatment and survival of patients. BJC works with a distinguished team of international experts to ensure the highest standards of selection and review. All relevant papers are carefully considered. Once accepted, papers are published rapidly in print and online.

Publisher Nature Publishing Group Country United Kingdom History 1947--present Website http://www.nature.com/bjc/index.html Impact factor 6.176 (2016)

Some content from Wikipedia, licensed under CC BY-SA