Breast Cancer Research and Treatment provides the surgeon, radiotherapist, medical oncologist, endocrinologist, epidemiologist, immunologist or cell biologist investigating problems in breast cancer a single forum for communication. The journal creates a `market place' for breast cancer topics which cuts across all the usual lines of disciplines, providing a site for presenting pertinent investigations and for discussing critical questions relevant to the entire field. It seeks to develop a new focus and new perspectives for all those concerned with breast cancer.

Publisher Springer Website http://www.springer.com/medicine/oncology/journal/10549 Impact factor 4.431 (2011)

Some content from Wikipedia, licensed under CC BY-SA