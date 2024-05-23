BMC Public Health is an open access, peer-reviewed journal that considers articles on the epidemiology of disease and the understanding of all aspects of public health. The journal has a special focus on the social determinants of health, the environmental, behavioral, and occupational correlates of health and disease, and the impact of health policies, practices and interventions on the community. It is journal policy to publish work deemed by peer reviewers to be a coherent and sound addition to scientific knowledge and to put less emphasis on interest levels, provided that the research constitutes a useful contribution to the field.

Publisher BioMed Central Website http://www.biomedcentral.com/bmcpublichealth/ Impact factor 2.36 (2010)

Some content from Wikipedia, licensed under CC BY-SA