BMC Genetics is an open access, peer-reviewed journal that considers articles on all aspects of inheritance and variation in individuals and among populations. It is journal policy to publish work deemed by peer reviewers to be a coherent and sound addition to scientific knowledge and to put less emphasis on interest levels, provided that the research constitutes a useful contribution to the field.

Publisher BioMed Central Website http://www.eurekalert.org/emb_releases/2012-10/bc-hit102212.php Impact factor 2.48 ()

Some content from Wikipedia, licensed under CC BY-SA