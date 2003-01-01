Bipolar disorders is a severe and debilitating mental illness, which has only recently started to receive the necessary attention from society, researchers, practitioners, government, and private funding agencies. In response to the need for further awareness, education, and research on this severe mental illness, the International Society for Bipolar Disorders was created in 1999. In the same year Bipolar Disorders, the official journal of the society, was launched. This international journal publishes all research of relevance to the basic mechanisms, clinical aspects, or treatment of bipolar disorders. It intends to provide a single international outlet for new research in this area. With an outstanding impact factor, the journal has made a huge impact on the biological psychiatry community and continues to be a valuable resource for authors and researchers alike.

Publisher Wiley Website http://onlinelibrary.wiley.com/journal/10.1111/(ISSN)1399-5618 Impact factor 5.289 (2011)

