Biological Psychiatry is an international, peer-reviewed scientific journal of psychiatric neuroscience and therapeutics published by Elsevier (since 1985) and the Society of Biological Psychiatry. The journal covers a broad range of topics related to the pathophysiology and treatment of major neuropsychiatric disorders. Biological Psychiatry is a selective and highly cited journal in the field of psychiatric neuroscience. As such it is ranked 4th out of 126 Psychiatry titles and 15th out of 237 Neurosciences titles on the 2010 ISI Journal Citation Reports published by Thomson Scientific in 2011. The 2010 Impact Factor score for Biological Psychiatry is 8.674. Biological Psychiatry was established in 1969 and is the official journal of the Society of Biological Psychiatry. It is published by Elsevier on the 1st and 15th of each month. An annual Supplement is also published which contains the abstracts from the annual meeting of the Society of Biological Psychiatry. The founding Editor-in-Chief was Joseph Wortis, who edited the journal from its foundation in 1965 to 1992. The journal is led by the current Editor, John H. Krystal (Chair of the Department of Psychiatry at the Yale

