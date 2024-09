Bioinspiration & Biomimetics is a peer-reviewed journal that publishes research involving the study and distillation of principles and functions found in biological systems that have been developed through evolution. The editor-in-chief is Robert Allen at the University of Southampton, UK. The journal is indexed in Medline/PubMed, Inspec, Scopus, EMBiology, Current Awareness in Biological Sciences, NASA Astrophysics Data System, VINITI Abstracts Journal (Referativnyi Zhurnal).

