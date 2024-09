Behavioural Processes is dedicated to the publication of high-quality original research on animal behaviour from any theoretical perspective. It welcomes contributions that consider animal behaviour, from behavioural analytic, cognitive, ethological, ecological and evolutionary points of view. This list is not intended to be exhaustive, and papers that integrate theory and methodology across disciplines are particularly welcome.

Publisher Elsevier Website http://www.journals.elsevier.com/behavioural-processes/ Impact factor 1.652 (2011)

