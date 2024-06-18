The Australian Journal of Zoology is an international journal that publishes papers and critical reviews that demonstrate a conceptual advance to any aspect of zoology. The focus is on the Australasian fauna, however, high quality papers from any region that have practical or theoretical relevance to any general zoological issue will be considered. Subject areas include anatomy, physiology, molecular biology, genetics, reproductive biology, developmental biology, parasitology, morphology, behaviour, ecology, zoogeography, systematics and evolution.

Publisher
CSIRO
Website
http://www.publish.csiro.au/nid/90.htm
Impact factor
0.722 (2011)

Australian Journal of Zoology

Kangaroo Island ants 'play dead' to avoid predators

They're well known for their industrious work, but now a species of ant on Kangaroo Island is also showing that it is skilled at "playing dead," a behavior that University of South Australia researchers believe is a recorded ...

Plants & Animals

May 4, 2023

0

44

Life in a 'wheatbelt oasis' in Western Australia

Western Australia's wheatbelt is a biodiversity desert, but the remaining wildlife—surviving in 'wheatbelt oases'—may offer insights for better conservation everywhere, according to researchers.

Ecology

Apr 27, 2021

0

6

Alien frog invasion wreaks havoc on natural habitat

Indiscriminate feeding by an alien population of the carnivorous spotted-thighed frog—could severely affect the native biodiversity of southern Australia according to a new study by the University of South Australia.

Ecology

Jun 4, 2020

0

20

