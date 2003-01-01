JAMA Psychiatry (formerly Archives of General Psychiatry) strives to publish original, state-of-the-art studies and commentaries of general interest to clinicians, scholars, and research scientists in psychiatry, mental health, behavioral science, and allied fields. The journal seeks to inform and to educate its readers as well as to stimulate debate and further exploration into the nature, causes, treatment, and public health importance of mental illness.

Publisher
American Medical Association
Country
United States
History
1919--present
Website
http://archpsyc.ama-assn.org/
Impact factor
12.01 (2011)

