JAMA Psychiatry (formerly Archives of General Psychiatry) strives to publish original, state-of-the-art studies and commentaries of general interest to clinicians, scholars, and research scientists in psychiatry, mental health, behavioral science, and allied fields. The journal seeks to inform and to educate its readers as well as to stimulate debate and further exploration into the nature, causes, treatment, and public health importance of mental illness.

Publisher American Medical Association Country United States History 1919--present Website http://archpsyc.ama-assn.org/ Impact factor 12.01 (2011)

Some content from Wikipedia, licensed under CC BY-SA