Applications in Plant Sciences (APPS) (ISSN 2168-0450) is a monthly, online-only, open access, peer-reviewed journal promoting the rapid dissemination of newly developed, innovative tools and protocols in all areas of the plant sciences, including genetics, structure, function, development, evolution, systematics, and ecology. Given the rapid progress today in technology and its application in the plant sciences, the goal of APPS is to foster communication within the plant science community to advance scientific research. APPS is a publication of the Botanical Society of America, originating in 2009 as the American Journal of Botany's online-only section, AJB Primer Notes & Protocols in the Plant Sciences. The first issue of APPS published in January 2013 as part of BioOne's Open Access collection; the journal has been expanded to address novel protocols, software reports, reviews, and applications of new technology in any area of the plant sciences.

Publisher The Botanical Society of America Website http://www.botany.org/apps/

Some content from Wikipedia, licensed under CC BY-SA